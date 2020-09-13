Video Of Trent Williams’ Ridiculous Block Is Going Viral

During the 2020 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded for offensive lineman Trent Williams formerly of the Washington Football Team.

The 49ers had a need at the offensive tackle position after Joe Staley announced his retirement from football. San Francisco replaced one future Hall of Fame offensive tackle for another.

Williams immediately made his presence felt in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. During a running play, Williams moved up to the second level, absolutely obliterating a Cardinals defender.

Sure, the offensive tackle had size on his side, but he made the most of it on this play. Check it out.

Ouch.

Williams is one of the most athletic offensive lineman in the game and that was on full display this afternoon.

San Francisco jumped out to an early lead over the Arizona Cardinals thanks to a long 52-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. The 49ers followed that up with a long touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to running back Raheem Mostert to take a 10-0 lead.

Arizona bounced back with a touchdown to cut that lead to 10-7. Following a late Kyler Murray interception, the 49ers added another field goal from Robbie Gould to take a 13-10 lead into the half.