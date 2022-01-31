Video Shows Jimmy Garoppolo’s Reaction To Sunday’s Loss

If tonight was the last game of Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, it ended on an incredibly sour note.

Garoppolo’s final throw of the NFC Championship Game was an unsightly interception under pressure on third down with less than two minutes remaining. It wrapped up a 20-17 loss to the Rams in a game which the 49ers led 17-7 going into the final quarter.

After the pick, Garoppolo made his way back to the bench, where the FOX cameras captured him looking pained.

Regardless of the outcome of today’s game, Garoppolo is not expected to be back with the Niners next season. San Francisco traded premium assets for the opportunity to draft Trey Lance last April, and all indications are that the want him to be the Week 1 starter in 2022.

“That is the reality we’re at. It’s been that way for a while since we made that trade [for Lance] and the more that we all can accept it and know it and not beat around the bush, the easier it is to go on with your jobs,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week, via NBCSports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

“And that’s what we’ve all done and we’ve all enjoyed each other as people, we all respect the hell of each other in our profession.”

Expect the Garoppolo trade rumors to begin right away and continue running hot into the offseason.