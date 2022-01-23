Watch: 49ers Return Blocked Punt For Game-Tying TD

The San Francisco 49ers have saved their season (for the time being) after it looked like it was about to be over.

Nothing has been going right all night for their offense, so their special teams decided to do the work for them. As the Packers were punting, the 49ers blocked the punt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game at 10.

San Francisco now has a chance to win with less than two minutes left as it tries to score the biggest upset of this year’s playoffs.

The 49ers are also 3-0 all-time against the Packers in the playoffs when they have Aaron Rodgers. Their last meeting came just a couple of years ago when San Francisco took Green Bay down in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau.

This isn’t the NFC Championship Game, but the winner does advance to that contest next week against one of the Rams or Buccaneers.

This game is set to have a crazy finish and you can see it on FOX.