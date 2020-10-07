Wednesday Update For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took an important step toward returning from his ankle injury this afternoon.

Garoppolo was set to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. The starting signal caller has missed the last two-plus games after injuring his ankle in a Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

The hope is that San Francisco can get him back for this weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Nick Mullens has started the last two games in place of Garoppolo.

While he played well in Week 3 against the New York Giants, Mullens was replaced by C.J. Beathard late in Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It remains to be seen who will be the 49ers’ backup when Garoppolo does return.

In addition to getting Garoppolo back in some capacity today, the 49ers also welcomed back running back Raheem Mostert (knee) on a limited basis. Mostert was also injured in Week 2 against the Jets.

San Francisco (2-2) will host the Dolphins this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.