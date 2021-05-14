The San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback competition on their hands this off-season, a competition Jimmy Garoppolo appears prepared to embrace.

Garoppolo’s concerning injury history essentially forced Kyle Shanahan to take a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Insert Trey Lance.

The 49ers, of course, selected Lance with the No. 3 pick in last month’s draft. He’ll eventually be San Francisco’s franchise quarterback. First, he’ll have to beat out Garoppolo, who’ll assume the starting position until told otherwise.

The veteran quarterback has plenty of reason to be concerned about his job security. For now, it appears he’s looking forward to getting to know another “FCS guy” in Lance. Garoppolo’s first text to the former North Dakota State star said as much, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

In his first text to Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo said "it's going to be great to have another FCS guy in the room." Both Garoppolo and Lance are Walter Payton Award winners, known as the "FCS Heisman" — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 14, 2021

It appears Jimmy Garoppolo is welcoming Trey Lance with open arms. The FCS connection certainly helps.

Despite the fact Lance is the Niners’ future franchise quarterback, Kyle Shanahan is still committed to Garoppolo (at least in the short term). His talent has never been the issue.

Garoppolo has played just one full season over the last three years. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that just won’t cut it.

Shanahan will likely give Garoppolo a few starts to begin the 2021 season. But poor play or an injury will open the door for Lance. Such a scenario could be the last of Garoppolo’s days as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Once Lance assumes the starting role, the Niners will be able to open up the playbook more than they could with Garoppolo under center. Lance’s dual-threat ability coupled with Shanahan’s system is going to be a match-up nightmare in years to come.