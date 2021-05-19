What John Lynch Told Jimmy Garoppolo After 2020 Season

With Trey Lance now the designated QB of the future for the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be the odd man out in that QBs room. So what did 49ers general manager John Lynch say to Garoppolo after their 2020 season and leading up to the fateful NFL Draft?

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Lynch said he told Garoppolo flat out that he wanted to pursue a quarterback in the 2021 offseason. He explained that Garoppolo’s injuries have made it hard to keep him on the field.

“I think Jimmy’s got a really good trust in myself and Kyle,” Lynch said. “I think you earn that, and I think from day one, we’ve been very upfront with Jimmy. When I went to Jimmy, I told him the truth. Like, ‘Look, we have made a decision that we’re going to pursue a quarterback this offseason. You know, Jimmy, when you’ve played, you’ve been tremendous, and the record speaks to that. We feel like there’s room for growth. The biggest thing has been it’s hard to keep you on the field.’

But Lynch also made it clear to Garoppolo that he sees him as a part of the franchise moving forward. He said that he wants Garoppolo to stay and believes he can fit Garoppolo and his sizeable salary inside their cap space.

“That’s not an easy thing to tell a player but Jimmy took it tremendously. And my other commitment was, ‘But here’s the good news, Jimmy. We don’t want you to go anywhere, we want you to be here, and our ownership has made the commitment that we can do that. We can fit it in our cap, and we think it’s a good situation for you; probably not the one you ultimately want to hear. I’m sure you want to be the long-term guy. There’s a flip side to that. You still could be.’ Because he’s going to have a chance to compete and earn that job, and we’re just going to let that play out. But Jimmy’s a really good football player.”

Jimmy Garoppolo has missed 16 games over the past three seasons due to injuries. Granted, in his one healthy season he played well enough for the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. But for the most part, it’s been hard for the team to count on him.

Trey Lance brings a massive arm and tons of upside to one of the most highly-touted offenses in football. Whether or not he’s ready to take the reins from Garoppolo in Year 1 remains to be seen. But by making that massive trade up with the Miami Dolphins, they made it clear that he’s the future.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo finish out his contract with the 49ers? Or will he be moved before the end of the season?