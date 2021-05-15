The San Francisco 49ers‘ rookie minicamp has already commenced, giving QB Trey Lance his first opportunity to impress Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the coaching staff.

Lance will eventually become San Francisco’s franchise quarterback. But first, he’ll have to earn the gig. There’s a few things he can do this weekend to begin such a process.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Shanahan and the 49ers are looking for a few specific things from Lance this weekend. First, they’d like to see how the former North Dakota State star “handles” Shanahan’s complicated offense and its schemes.

Second, the 49ers want to see Lance’s leadership ability. Shanahan noticed during the pre-draft process how people “gravitate” towards Lance. He’d like to see the same happen in the Bay Area this off-season.

“According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, the Niners ‘just want to see how [Lance] handles a pretty complicated offense with a lot of long, play call verbiage,'” wrote Mike Chiari, via Bleacher Report. “Fowler then added that the 49ers ‘want to see how good of a guy he is in person,’ after being told during the pre-draft process that people ‘gravitate’ toward Lance.”

Another reason the 49ers loved Trey Lance ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft was his touchdown-to-turnover ratio.

The former North Dakota State star had 30 touchdowns compared to just one interception in 19 college games. Continuing to keep turnovers down will be key for the rookie quarterback.

Lance has a great opportunity to boost his stock this weekend at the 49ers’ rookie minicamp. We’ll have to wait until early next week to find out if he got the job done.