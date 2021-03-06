Russell Wilson hasn’t been placed on the trading block just yet, but there’s at least one team ready to make a strong push for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

ESPN insider Dianna Russini reported this week that Seattle has already heard from other teams about a potential trade involving Wilson. It’s unclear if he’ll actually get dealt this offseason, though.

What we do know is that Chicago really wants to add Wilson to its roster for the 2021 season.

In fact, Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune said the Bears have “prioritized making a run” at Wilson this offseason. This makes sense considering they’re one of the four teams on Wilson’s list of suitors.

Here’s what Briggs had to say, via the Chicago Tribune:

“The thinking among multiple sources is the Bears have prioritized making a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. His agent included the team on a list of four clubs Wilson would approve a trade to, although it hasn’t yet reached the point where he’s asked out.”

The good news for the Bears is that Wilson has interest in joining them. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed why during a recent appearance on SportsCenter.

“I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good offensive-mind in Matt Nagy, and an intriguing market in Chicago,” Fowler said.

Only time will tell if Wilson packs his bags for the Windy City.