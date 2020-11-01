3 Key Seahawks Players Are Inactive vs. San Francisco

The Seattle Seahawks hope to get back on track today against a surging San Francisco 49ers team, but will be without a few star players that have been ruled inactive.

Ahead of today’s game, running backs Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson, along with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have all been ruled out with injuries. Hyde and Carson and Seattle’s top two rushers, while Adams has not played since Week 3.

In last week’s overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Hyde and Carson combined on 20 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. With both of them out, the starting nod and bulk of handoffs from Russell Wilson will likely go to Travis Homer.

Travis Homer has 18 carries (already matching his workload from last season) for 68 yards. He also has three catches for seven yards and a touchdown.

Of slightly more concern is the status of Jamal Adams, who the Seahawks paid an arm and a leg for to get from the Jets in a trade this past offseason. The three games he’s missed so far are already more than his first three seasons combined.

While the Seahawks are dealing with a litany of injuries though, the 49ers have been surging. San Francisco. The 49ers have won two in a row in convincing fashion against the LA Rams and New England Patriots.

Russell Wilson will have his work cut out for him in this game. But he’s won games with limited help in the running game before. He can certainly do it again.