3 Teams Named ‘Intriguing’ Trade Destinations For QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson might be the most valuable quarterback in the league, but even he’s susceptible to trade rumors this offseason. The latest talking point in the NFL has to do with a potential trade back in 2018 that would have sent him to Cleveland Browns.

It’d be an absolute stunner if Seattle moves on from Wilson in the future. This past season, he threw for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Well, it sounds like the Seahawks wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of eventually shipping out Wilson. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there are people close to the situation that believe Wilson will get traded at some point in his career.

Florio also named three potential destinations for Wilson. Those landing spots include Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans. All three teams would present solid markets for one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Yes, the Seahawks talked to the Browns about a Russell Wilson trade in 2018; will Wilson eventually be traded to a new team? (Don't be shocked if he is.) https://t.co/gB1MdeHVC2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 14, 2020

Dallas loves to acquire big names, and with so much uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott’s future with the team it’d be interesting to see the front office make a run after Wilson.

Las Vegas could be in the market for a signal-caller depending on what happens with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota this season.

The final landing spot mentioned is New Orleans, which is nearing the end of the Drew Brees era. It’s been said proven times that Brees and Wilson have a strong connection on and off the field. Perhaps he’ll be the successor to the future Hall of Famer in the Big Easy.

Although most fans are still skeptical about Wilson being on the move, it’s fun to think about what he could accomplish elsewhere.