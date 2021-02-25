4 NFL Teams Reportedly Mentioned For Russell Wilson Trade

Earlier this week, Mike Silver of NFL Network reported that Seattle’s starting price for any trade involving Russell Wilson is at least three first-round picks. Just a few days later, The Athletic announced that Wilson’s camp has discussed potential trade destinations.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks are reporting that the Dolphins, Jets, Raiders and Saints have been mentioned as landing spots for Wilson.

Some people in the NFL reportedly think a trade involving Wilson could happen in the near future. It seems like there is a legitimate power struggle at the moment between the Pro Bowl quarterback and the front office.

Colin Cowherd hinted at Wilson’s camp wanting these stories out during Tuesday’s edition of The Herd.

“You understand he isn’t happy, right? Stories get out when someone wants them out,” Cowherd said. “This is amazing to me. This story is leaking because Seattle’s ego is with the coach. These coaches and GMs, stop trying to control and manage these superstars.”

Russell Wilson’s camp has broached trade destinations with the Seahawks, per @MikeDugar, @SandoNFL and @JaysonJenks The Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders have been mentioned. Some people in the NFL think a trade could happen “in the near future.” 🍿 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/70ONjhVMmJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2021

Wilson has been the heart and soul of the Seahawks’ offense for several years, so trading him away would set the franchise back.

On the other hand, Wilson does have some leverage in this situation. He has a no-trade clause in his contract and could try to force his way out, similar to Deshaun Watson in Houston.

This situation will be one to monitor throughout this offseason, especially if Wilson officially requests a trade.

[The Athletic]