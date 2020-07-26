49ers WR Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Jamal Adams Trade

The Seattle Seahawks made one of the biggest trades of the NFL’s offseason on Saturday, acquiring All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

Seattle is sending safety Bradley McDougald, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and a third-round pick in 2021 to New York in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022.

New York waited for a blockbuster offer to come for Adams. The Jets didn’t hesitate to accept it when it arrived.

“While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long successful career with the Jets, we know it’s important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said in part of a statement. “As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore.”

The blockbuster move is a big one for the Seahawks, who will look to take the NFC West crown from the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a brutally honest reaction to the trade.

“Yes the Seahawks got Jamal. Y’all can stop writing me talking crazy LOL. Deebo ain’t never feared a soul on that gridiron or in real life,” he said.

No fear in the NFC West 💯 pic.twitter.com/GTzvfbxAQf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 26, 2020

Samuel is currently sidelined with an injury, but it’ll be fun to see him go against Adams when he’s back on the field.

San Francisco and Seattle are scheduled to meet twice this season, first on Nov. 1 and second on January 3.