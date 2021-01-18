Adam Gase Reportedly Candidate For Offensive Coordinator Job

Although his time with the New York Jets didn’t work out, Adam Gase may soon get another shot as an assistant in the NFL. In fact, he’s already emerged as a potential candidate for another organization.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks spoke with the 42-year-old about the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position. The 2020 NFC West champions fired OC Brian Schottenheimer last week, citing “philosophical differences.”

Gase is fresh off another difficult season in New York. The Jets went 2-14 and fired the second year head coach almost immediately following their last game. Gase ended his time with the organization with a 9-23 overall record.

However, prior to his last five seasons as a head coach, split between Miami and New York, the 42-year-old remained a well-regarded offensive mind. Gase powered his way into the league as an assistant with the Lions and the 49ers before getting his big break with the Denver Broncos. As the organization’s offensive coordinator, he worked alongside Peyton Manning to carry the team to a Super Bowl appearance. After another year in Denver, Gase spent one season with the Bears before earning his first head coaching job in Miami.

#Seahawks have spoken to former #Jets head coach Adam Gase about the offensive coordinator opening, per source, and they intend to speak to #Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka at some point. Seattle casting wide net to get some new ideas for Russell Wilson and co. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2021

It’s possible that the 42-year-old could end up with the Seahawks next, but from Seattle’s perspective the move seems questionable. Although Gase showed his ability as an offensive play-caller earlier in his career, the last few seasons haven’t been ringing endorsements.

However, Gase always showed a commitment to running the football, something that the Seahawks continue to prioritize. With the return of a fully healthy Chris Carson, Pete Carroll should be able to execute a run-heavy gameplan. Seattle clearly can compete with Russell Wilson at the helm, but will need to make some adjustments after a first-round playoff exit.

Apart from Gase, Fowler named Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as another potential target for the Seahawks. The 33-year-old Kansas City assistant seems to be the antithesis to the former Jets coach, showing that Seattle still hopes to interview a wide range of candidates.

From there, Carroll and the Seahawks can make a decision.