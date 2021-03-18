Adam Schefter Outlines When A Russell Wilson Trade Could Happen

It’s the start of a new league year but the Seattle Seahawks don’t appear to be rushing to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has an update that may offer a potential timetable for a Russell Wilson trade. Appearing on Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Schefter suggested that a deal could materialize close to the NFL draft.

“This is a situation that bears watching right as we get close to the draft,” Schefter said. “(It’ll be) when Seahawks general manager John Schneider has done the necessary due-diligence on all of the top quarterback prospects and he knows that any package he gets either contains a quarterback he wants or the ability to go draft a quarterback that he wants.”

That seems like a reasonable enough demand. There’s not much point to trading Wilson if the Seahawks can’t even get a quarterback they like in return.

Russell Wilson reportedly has a wish list of teams that includes the Saints, Cowboys, Raiders and Bears. But the Saints, Cowboys and Bears have already made moves to shore up their starting QB position. And the Raiders seem committed to Derek Carr (for now at least).

The Seahawks reportedly turned down a massive trade package that included three first-round picks, a mid-round pick and two starters. They’ll be hard-pressed to get better compensation from any team on Wilson’s supposed list – now or in the next six weeks.

Unless somebody relaxes their stance on where Wilson can go and for how much, the two sides may be stuck.

Will Russell Wilson be traded in the next six weeks?