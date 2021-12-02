Adrian Peterson Reveals His 1 Reason For Continuing To Play

Adrian Peterson signed with his third team in two years earlier this week, joining the Seattle Seahawks to try and provide a spark to the club’s depleted backfield.

The former MVP hasn’t exactly found a place to stick in the NFL for the past few seasons. After he once was one of the clear top running backs in all of football, the now 36-year-old has started to show signs of wear-and-tear.

Nevertheless, Peterson revealed during his first media session with Seahawks reporters on Thursday that he still has one major reason for wanting to play in the NFL: “the love of the game.”

Peterson explained that he still has a passion for playing football, even after an up-and-down last two seasons. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the 15-year veteran said that he thought he was starting to get his legs back when the Tennessee Titans cut him last week.

Now he’s hoping to get back on the field as soon as this week for the Seahawks.

What motivates Adrian Peterson, at 36, with all he’s done, to keep playing? “The love of the game.” He felt he had gotten his legs back under him when TEN cut him last week. He said he wants to play Sunday. Then he bypassed the stairs to jump off the stage when his presser ended. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 2, 2021

Peterson arrives in Seattle at just the right time to help assist a banged up Seahawks backfield. Starter Chris Carson had already been ruled out for the season and veteran Rashaad Penny has missed the team’s last few games, leaving a combination of Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer to carry the load.

The Seahawks ground game hit a low point last Monday. Seattle ran the ball just 12 times for 34 yards, averaging less than three yards per carry, in a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Peterson will do his best to revitalize an otherwise uninspiring unit, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to fare much better where others have failed. After an underwhelming three game tenure with the Titans, the 36-year-old might not have much left in the tank.

He’ll do his best to prove his doubters wrong as soon as this weekend when he might make his Seahawks debut.