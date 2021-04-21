Seahawks DE Aldon Smith Turned Himself In To Police Today

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Aldon Smith has been arrested and charged with second-degree battery in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

Smith was booked in Louisiana and got his mug shot taken today. A warrant for his arrest was issued this past Monday.

The incident that he’s being charged with took place at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette – a New Orleans suburb – on April 17. Law enforcement officials have stated that there is a video of the incident.

In a statement from the Seattle Seahawks, the team said that they are aware of the incident. They said that Smith informed them of the situation.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith,” the team said on Monday. “Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

BREAKING: Seattle Seahawks DE Aldon Smith booked in St. Bernard with second-degree battery from an alleged April 17 assault outside a business. pic.twitter.com/lVw4QnebMJ — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) April 21, 2021

Aldon Smith joined the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal in 2020 after being out of the league since 2015. Incredibly, Smith played great, leading the league in fumble return yards while recording 5.0 sacks, 48 tackles and 14 QB hits in 16 games for the Cowboys.

Dallas didn’t re-sign him, but the Seattle Seahawks were more than happy to add the former All-Pro pass rusher on a one-year deal last week.

Unfortunately, the incident that Smith has since been arrested for took place just days after he signed on the dotted line.

With the way things are going, it’s likely to be a very short year for Smith in Seattle. And that’s if the Seahawks don’t cut him first.

[Mike Perlstein]