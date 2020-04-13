Anonymous GM Believes There Are 2 ‘Sure Things’ In NFL Draft

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding what will happen at the 2020 NFL Draft. But one insider has found that there are a few “sure thing” we can expect to see.

On Monday, NBC’s Peter King revealed that a conversation with an AFC general manager revealed two “sure things” in the 2020 NFL Draft. One is that the Cincinnati Bengals will take Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, the second is that the Seattle Seahawks will trade down.

King noted that Seahawks general manager John Schneider has traded his first round draft pick every year since 2012. In the last eight NFL drafts, the Seahawks have moved down in the first round 10 times.

Of those trade-downs, the Seahawks had ultimately selected just four players in the first 32 picks. None of their last three have been inside the first 26.

The 2020 NFL Draft is rounding into shape. Here's the latest on what I'm hearing… Plus, NFL people—prospects, coaches, GMs, scouts, players—share pictures of their lives in quarantine. My Football Morning In America column is live: https://t.co/5nLqpvumzD pic.twitter.com/ercbp5HVQv — Peter King (@peter_king) April 13, 2020

While it may seem counterintuitive to avoid picking in the top 25, it’s worked out pretty well for Seattle.

In those eight years with limited first-rounders, the Seahawks haven’t had a losing season and have made the playoffs seven times.

The Seahawks have done a great job of finding diamonds in the rough and players who can contribute in a big way even without being Pro Bowlers.

Which other “sure things” to you think we should expect at the NFL Draft?