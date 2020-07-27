Anonymous NFL GM Reacts To The Jamal Adams Trade

It’s always fun to evaluate the winners and losers of NFL trades, especially blockbuster ones like the Jamal Adams trade.

But one anonymous general manager believes that there was a pretty clear winner of the trade. Speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the anonymous GM praised the Jets for the haul they got in the Jamal Adams trade, and said he wouldn’t have made a similar offer for him. King noted that the anonymous GM’s stance was a “common belief around the league.”

“I wouldn’t trade two ones for a safety,” the anonymous GM said. “Particularly when you’ve got to pay the safety a lot of money. I like what the Jets did.”

It’s hard to deny that the Jets maximized value on the trade. Two ones, a three and a starting safety in Brandon McDougald is a trade offer that you’d only refuse for a handful of non-QBs.

The fact that the Seahawks were willing to give up so much for Adams pretty much shows that they either value him as one of the best players in the NFL, or that they just don’t place a whole lot of value on high draft picks.

Considering that the Seahawks often trade down in the first round of the NFL draft, the latter is pretty likely too.

The Seahawks are more likely to see an immediate return on their investment, though. They’ve been at their best with an elite defense, and last year made the playoffs despite having a defense ranked bottom half of the league for the first time since 2010.

Adams has the power to be a difference-maker on a Seahawks team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Long-term though, the Jets have the assets they need to complete their massive rebuilding project.

That’s a win-win in almost any book.