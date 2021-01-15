Anthony Lynn Reportedly Spoke With 1 NFL Team About New Job

Anthony Lynn was among the most surprising firings at the end of the 2020 NFL regular season, losing his job with the Los Angeles Chargers. But he seems poised to land on his feet, and may not even have to leave the West Coast.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Lynn has been in talks with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about his open offensive coordinator job. The team parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer earlier this week.

Lynn spent the last four years as head coach of the Chargers. But despite going 21-11 in his first two seasons, making the playoffs in 2018, he went 12-20 in his final two years.

But Lynn’s offensive system might be exactly what Pete Carroll is looking for. Carroll wants to run the ball more efficiently, while also enabling Russell Wilson to make the most of his opportunities, a trait that Anthony Lynn’s scheme shares.

Former #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has spoken with Pete Carroll about the #Seahawks offensive coordinator job, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Lynn hasn’t decided what he wants to do in 2021, but he’d be among Seattle’s top choices. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2021

Joining the Seahawks would also be a pretty good way for Anthony Lynn to get his name back into the head coaching conversation. There’s been at least one Seahawks assistant linked to jobs every year for nearly a decade.

2020 wasn’t the kind of year that Anthony Lynn wanted. But if Pete Carroll wants him, the frustrations of last season could be a major boon for him.

Would Anthony Lynn be the right candidate for the Seahawks offensive coordinator?