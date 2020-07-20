Report: 1 NFL Team Did ‘Deep Dive’ On WR Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly done a “deep dive” on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown this off-season.

Antonio Brown last played in the NFL in Week 2 of the 2019 regular season, suiting up in one game for the New England Patriots. Off-field drama has since plagued his career. But there’s speculation Brown could return to the league ahead of the upcoming season.

The Seattle Seahawks remain a team in major need of another offensive weapon. The Seahawks’ passing game is more than adequate with a quarterback like Russell Wilson under center. Adding Brown to the mix could take the Seattle offense to another level.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have done a “deep dive” on Antonio Brown this off-season.

NFL personnel anticipates many star college players sitting out to prep for the draft of CFB season moved to spring; Seahawks did deep dive into Antonio Brown to understand player and person, uncertain whether that leads to signing. pic.twitter.com/w5V2vlTNCq — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2020

“The Seahawks have done a deep dive on Antonio Brown, a lot of research on him,” Fowler said. “Now they have been doing that with a lot of free-agents. But considering his talent, they’ve looked into it. They feel they have a good grasp on who he is as a player and as a person.”

As of now, no deal between the Seahawks and Antonio Brown has come to fruition. And it doesn’t look like it’ll happen at all.

Brown appeared to insinuate he’s retired from the NFL on Monday. The former star receiver released a series of tweets on Monday that appeared to hint at his retirement. Of course, that decision could change if someone like the Seahawks decides to sign him.

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

Until then, it looks like we may have seen the last of Brown in the NFL for the foreseeable future.