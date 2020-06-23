2 NFL Teams Have Discussed Signing WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s days in the NFL might not be over quite yet. The former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar has been connected to a few major franchises.

Brown had a whirlwind 2019. After being traded to the Oakland Raiders, he was let go following a tumultuous summer, and picked up by the New England Patriots. He seemed to fit right in with Tom Brady in Week 1, but after a sexual assault allegation surfaced, he was let go.

He had more legal issues in the ensuing months. He recently got probation following an incident with a driver from a moving company, putting to rest another troubling legal hurdle to his NFL return. Now, it may be back on the table.

Michael Silver says that the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have discussed signing the superstar receiver. During his time in Pittsburgh, he was probably the best player at his position in the NFL. His recent behavior is a major red flag though.

From earlier on @nflnetwork… the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

“Last year was a fiasco and because of off-field issues he may be facing a suspension of about half a season,” Michael Silver said on NFL Network. “But he’s an exceptional talent, he’s been reasonably quiet on social media lately. So teams are sniffing around.”

Brown has been working out with at least one member of the Seahawks, while the Ravens have a strong family connection, he says.

“I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there’s a suspension. “The Baltimore Ravens, his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team. They’ve sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too, so internal discussions in both of those organizations.”

Both of these teams are positioned for a Super Bowl run, and both could use a superstar wide receiver. Whether Brown is a fit is yet to be seen, but on a football level, there are few teams that wouldn’t take him in terms of football talent.

[Michael Silver]