NFL Insider Details Seahawks’ Interest In WR Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks have done their homework on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown.

The former superstar wideout played in just one game last season, but off-field drama has put his NFL career on hold, at least for the time being. There’s smoke brewing that Brown could land back in the league ahead of the 2020 season. Seattle has been coined a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old receiver.

The Seahawks aren’t generally considered a 2021 Super Bowl contender given their current roster. But Russell Wilson always tends to exceed expectations. Adding Brown to Wilson’s passing attack could prove deadly in a loaded NFC West division. Wilson and Brown have been working out together this offseason, and both stars seem to want this signing to happen.

Seattle has reportedly expressed interest in Brown, and Brown has admitted the Seahawks to be one of his preferred landing spots. But for now, the Seahawks aren’t rushing to sign the free-agent receiver. Instead, the organization has done its homework and knows everything it needs to know to make a decision on signing Brown.

“Seattle has done a deep dive on Antonio Brown … they’ve done their research like they would with any free agent,” said ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, via 247Sports.” I’m told they have a good grasp on Antonio Brown, the player and the person. That part is crucial. That said, I don’t think a signing is imminent. It might not happen at all, but they have the deep file on him.”

Considering Seattle’s done its homework and hasn’t signed Antonio Brown, there’s a good chance he doesn’t end up on the Seahawks.

Brown’s a high risk, high reward type player. But the risk has far outweighed the reward over the past few years.

If Brown doesn’t end up on the Seahawks – a team desperately needing another offensive weapon – he may go another year without playing in the NFL.

[ESPN]