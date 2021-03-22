Ian Rapoport Addresses Seahawks’ Interest In Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already re-upped with most of their important free agents this offseason bringing back Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett and Chris Godwin to mount a title defense. However, Antonio Brown remains unsigned as the second official week of free agency begins.

Brown, 32, proved to be a reliable cog in the Bucs high-powered offense last year. He clearly gelled with Tom Brady, making 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

However, the Buccaneers haven’t committed to the seven-time Pro Bowler after he played on just a one-year deal in 2020. As a result, other teams have started to court Brown, including the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had the latest update on the free agent wide receiver on Monday claiming that the Buccaneers will likely offer him a “prove-it” deal, laden with incentives. If they do, that opens the door for the Seahawks to win Brown over with a bigger offer.

“If Antonio Brown is going to get a real legit deal from the Seahawks he might have to go because his deal with Tampa Bay I think is going to be a little bit of a prove it type situation,” Rapoport told Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

Even so, Rapoport still said his “guess” was that Brown would be back in Tampa Bay next fall. The 32-year-old wide receiver implied this past weekend that he’d like to work things out with the Buccaneers and hopes that fellow free agent Leonard Fournette would be able to do the same.

“Me and playoff Lenny gonna work this out,” Brown said.

Brown will be 33-years-old when the 2021 season begins and has obviously had his fair share of off-the-field controversy. Any team pursuing him will have to be wary of his past before committing to any significant deal.

But, after a strong showing on the field last year, he could clearly be a contributor for the Buccaneers, Seahawks or any other team willing to take him on this offseason.