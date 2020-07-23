Recently-retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has sent a new message to the league on social media.

Brown announced on Monday that he was retiring from the NFL. The former All-Pro wide receiver last played in September 2019. Brown played in one game for the New England Patriots before getting released.

“At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!” Brown wrote.

Now, Brown might be changing his stance. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star sent a new message to the league on Wednesday night. Brown wants the league to wrap up their investigation into his assault allegations.

“I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable,” Brown wrote.

“I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing.”

Brown, 32, has been linked to a couple of different NFL franchises this offseason. However, he remains unsigned as training camp approaches.