Antonio Brown Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Team For 2020

Antonio Brown remains unsigned, but the tea leaves seem to be indicating that there is one team in particular he wants to play for in 2020.

Brown has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks, as well as the Baltimore Ravens, throughout the summer. In fact, the seven-time Pro Bowler was seen working out with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson last week.

Now, we have a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo from Thursday night. According to Garafolo, Antonio Brown “wants to go to Seattle.”

The info was delivered during an appearance on Sports Radio KJR in Seattle.

.@MikeGarafolo told us that a source close to the Brown camp said “he wants to go to Seattle.” Mike joins us every Thursday 11:20 courtsey of @redbox https://t.co/sbyfPFf6Xt https://t.co/oCCTOcJBte — Jason Puckett (@JasonPuckett20) July 2, 2020

Another NFL analyst, Bucky Brooks, said recently that Seattle would be “a perfect fit” for Brown and that he and Wilson would work well together.

“From a playing perspective, I think his style is a perfect match for Russell Wilson,” Brooks said. “He’s the master of improvisation. Antonio Brown is a guy who loves to play football on the perimeter. I think this would be a great move because it would also give the Seattle Seahawks a dominant No. 1 receiver, something that they haven’t really had in the time with Russell Wilson.”

Of course, besides Seattle having to decide if Antonio Brown is a football and cultural fit, there is also the matter of a possible pending NFL suspension. Brown is expected to be disciplined by the league for his off-field issues, if he returns to the NFL this season.