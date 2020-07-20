Antonio Brown Appears To Announce Decision On NFL Future

Antonio Brown posted a cryptic message about his NFL future on Monday afternoon.

The free agent wide receiver has not played in the NFL since September 2019. The All-Pro wideout last played for the New England Patriots.

Brown, 32, played in one game for New England before getting released. He was traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland last offseason, but the Raiders cut ties with Brown during the preseason.

This summer, Brown has appeared to be committed to making an NFL comeback. He’s been spotted working out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Brown has been linked to Seattle and Baltimore, among other NFL franchises.

However, Brown shared a cryptic message about his NFL future on Twitter on Monday afternoon. It appears he might be considering retirement.

“Is it time to walk away i done (check) everything in the game ?!!” Brown wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Brown didn’t stop there.

“At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!” he wrote.

Brown is likely facing an NFL suspension if he does sign with a team for the 2020 season. However, it’s unclear how severe that suspension will be.

The All-Pro wide receiver was released by the Patriots following sexual assault allegations by Brown’s former trainer.

Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when he’s on the field, making seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.