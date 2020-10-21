Adam Schefter Names The 1 Favorite To Sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown will be eligible to return to the NFL in just a few weeks. It sounds like he may have a number of suitors, once he’s eligible to play after Week 8, with the Seattle Seahawks leading the way .

Brown last appeared in a game in early 2019, for the New England Patriots. He had recently forced his way off the Oakland Raiders. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdowns, and looked to be building some solid chemistry with Tom Brady.

Allegations of sexual assault by a former classmate and trainer of Brown’s emerged days later. He has not played since. This offseason, the NFL issued an eight-game suspension for the star wide receiver. He accepted the ruling, which allows him to return to play at midseason.

The Seattle Seahawks have been floated as the favorite to sign Brown for a while now, though there have been a number of different reports about the team’s interest cooling off as well. He worked out with Russell Wilson this offseason, and the MVP contender sounds like he’d welcome him to the team. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks remain the favorite, though other teams may get involved here as well.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

“The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league,” Schefter reports. “However, other teams also have expressed interest, and Seattle and Brown have not started official contract talks, making a Seattle match not a lock. There has been more and more activity around Brown in recent days, and teams are positioning themselves to make a move so that the wide receiver is ready to play as soon as he’s reinstated.”

No other teams are named in the report. There have been plenty of rumors throughout the season, though Seattle has been the most concrete match. Putting the controversy of adding Antonio Brown aside, there are few if any teams that couldn’t be improved by adding one of the best wide receivers in football. The teams that are willing to take him on may be more limited than that, but it sounds like Seattle has at least some competition here.

Adding him to an offense that is already putting up crazy numbers with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would be a sight to behold. Week 9 of the NFL season, when Brown is eligible to return, runs from Nov. 5-9, barring schedule changes.

