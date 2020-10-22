Russell Wilson Comments On The Antonio Brown Speculation

Antonio Brown is eligible to return to play in the NFL after Week 8, when his league suspension is up. We could conceivably see him on a team, playing games in two weeks, and it sounds like Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks are the clubhouse leader to add him.

Brown is serving the final few weeks of the eight game suspension handed down by the league. He was suspended after a slew of incidents dating back to last fall. The New England Patriots released him last fall after he was accused of sexual assault by a former trainer. He also pleaded no contest to the felony battery and burglary charges stemming from an incident with a moving truck driver at his Florida residence, and received two years probation and community service.

When we last saw Brown as a fully engaged football player, he was arguably the league’s best wide receiver. During his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was named a First Team All-Pro four times, a Second Team selection once, and a Pro Bowler seven times. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice each, and touchdowns once, in 2018.

Wilson, who worked out with AB during the summer, wants to see him back in the league, calling him one of the NFL’s “best players.” He also says that during his discussions with the beleaguered receiver, he believes he is “remorseful” about the behavior that has derailed his career, according to ProFootballTalk.

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day,” Russell Wilson said. “He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to.”

He also made it pretty clear that he would be very happy if the team signed Brown as a free agent, as has been rumored. He thinks that it would be a good fit for Brown to “grow a lot as a man.”

“I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

On a football level, the Seattle Seahawks probably don’t need to add someone like Antonio Brown. The team has one of the NFL’s best receiving duos, in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Earlier today, Colin Cowherd argued that an offense with chemistry as solid as Seattle’s shouldn’t risk throwing a personality like Brown into the mix. He definitely isn’t alone in that argument.

On the other hand, he might put the team over the top talent-wise. Adam Schefter has reported that the Seahawks are probably the favorite to add him, but not the only team interested in him. Pete Carroll has been non-committal about it when asked, but he definitely hasn’t rule the move out. We should find out where things stand for AB soon enough.

