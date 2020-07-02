Antonio Brown Makes It Clear Who He Wants To Play For

The Antonio Brown-to-Seattle speculation continues to grow on Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday night, Brown shared a video of himself working out on Russell Wilson’s private field. It was speculated that Wilson was there, too, but you couldn’t really make out the quarterback in the video.

Until now, that is. Brown has shared another video of his workout, this time making it clear that Wilson is the QB throwing him the football.

Brown had a clear message for Seahawks fans on Instagram. It looks like Brown would like to be in Seattle.

“Who would like to see this on Sundays? That was fun!!!!!!!!!!”

Seattle and Baltimore have reportedly “discussed” the idea of Brown, who could still face punishment from the NFL.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks thinks the Seahawks are “perfect” for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

“I think it would be the perfect fit for Antonio Brown,” Bucky Brooks said on the Move the Sticks podcast, per 247Sports. “Pete Carroll is a guy who values talent more than anybody else. He believes he’s developed a culture for talent to be themselves from a personality standpoint. I think that works well. From a playing perspective, I think his style is a perfect match for Russell Wilson. He’s the master of improvisation. Antonio Brown is a guy who loves to play football on the perimeter. I think this would be a great move because it would also give the Seattle Seahawks a dominant No. 1 receiver, something that they haven’t really had in the time with Russell Wilson.”

Brown spent time on the Steelers, Raiders on Patriots in the 2019 calendar year. The five-time All-Pro was released by New England following sexual harassment allegations by his former trainer.