The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were rumored earlier this week to be a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, but that has since been shot down by multiple reports.

Another NFC contender might be emerging as a likely landing spot, though. Brown shared an interesting video on his Instagram Story, possibly hinting at that team.

Brown, 31, posted a video of himself catching passes at Russell Wilson’s practice field. Wilson recently posted videos of himself working out on the same field.

AB running routes at Russ' field 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ywAkl1O8s — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 1, 2020

The Seahawks have been consistently mentioned as a good landing spot for Brown, who has not played since last September. It’s possible the NFL will impose some type of punishment on Brown whenever he signs with a team.

One NFL analyst thinks Seattle is the “perfect fit.”

“I think it would be the perfect fit for Antonio Brown,” Bucky Brooks said on the Move the Sticks, per 247Sports. “Pete Carroll is a guy who values talent more than anybody else. He believes he’s developed a culture for talent to be themselves from a personality standpoint. I think that works well. From a playing perspective, I think his style is a perfect match for Russell Wilson. He’s the master of improvisation. Antonio Brown is a guy who loves to play football on the perimeter. I think this would be a great move because it would also give the Seattle Seahawks a dominant No. 1 receiver, something that they haven’t really had in the time with Russell Wilson.”

Seattle and Baltimore have both reportedly “discussed” the idea of signing Brown, according to the NFL Network’s Michael Silver.