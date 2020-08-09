Report: 1 NFL Team’s Interest In Antonio Brown Has Cooled

Antonio Brown remains interested in an NFL comeback, but the All-Pro wide receiver might have to eliminate one potential contender from his list.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has not played in an NFL game since September 2019, when he suited up for the Patriots. New England released Brown following harassment allegations that month. Brown had previously been traded by the Steelers and released by the Raiders.

Brown has received an eight-game suspension for the 2020 season. While that’s a hefty suspension, it could allow for Brown to sign with a team. Everyone now knows exactly how long the former All-Pro wide receiver will be out.

Two NFL franchises have been most-linked to Brown this offseason: Baltimore and Seattle. According to the latest reports, the Seahawks’ interest in Brown appears to have cooled.

“A couple months ago, a month ago, I thought they were pretty honed in on making that happen – and now, I don’t think they are,” NFL Network insider Mike Silver reports.

The Ravens, meanwhile, might be the favorite at this point. Baltimore’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, continues to push for a signing.

Head coach John Harbaugh appears to be somewhat open to the move, as well. The Ravens might be in all-in mode for the 2020 season.