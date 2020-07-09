Seahawks Insider Makes Prediction For WR Antonio Brown

There has been a lot of smoke surrounding free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Seattle Seahawks. It has been reported that the former Pittsburgh Steelers standout wants to join the team and play with Russell Wilson.

He and Wilson have been working out together at the quarterback’s private field. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks thinks it would be a perfect fit.

“From a playing perspective, I think his style is a perfect match for Russell Wilson,” Brooks said on the “Move the Sticks” podcast, per 247Sports. “He’s the master of improvisation. Antonio Brown is a guy who loves to play football on the perimeter. I think this would be a great move because it would also give the Seattle Seahawks a dominant No. 1 receiver, something that they haven’t really had in the time with Russell Wilson.”

Not everyone in Seattle is sold, though. 710 ESPN Seattle‘s Tom Wassell thinks that it is a non-starter, given Brown’s off-field troubles. The Seahawks have caught some serious heat over situations with guys like Frank Clark and Jarran Reed, and Wassell thinks they’d like to avoid bringing in more controversy by signing Brown.

Brown has been accused of sexual assault by a former trainer and classmate. He also recently received two years probation after an incident with a moving truck driver.

Wassell thinks that the team is looking to avoid taking on the baggage that Brown will bring to any team that adds him.

Brown’s legal team would have to prove that every allegation that’s been thrown at him is baseless. Only then would it be morally safe for Seattle to sign him. Anything short of Brown being framed and they’re walking themselves right back down a path where they would appear tone deaf to very sensitive issues. Between the team’s own concerns about their image, a clogged legal system and a potential suspension, Brown will not be a Seahawk until he is able to overcome each of those hurdles, and that could take a long time.

Brown has been floated as an option for some other teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. Just yesterday, he posted a picture of himself in a New England Patriots uniform, from his brief stint with the team last fall. It does seem like there’s some momentum for him to sign somewhere. Whichever team makes that move will have to brace for serious criticism given the open allegations against Brown.

