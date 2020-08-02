Report: 1 Rumored Antonio Brown Contender Might Be Out

One rumored Antonio Brown free agent contender might be out.

Brown, 32, officially received his NFL punishment this week. The league has suspended Brown for eight games for multiple violations of the player conduct policy. Brown will not be able to play until Week 9 of the 2020 regular season – assuming he’s signed by someone, that is.

Two teams have been consistently mentioned as possible destinations for Brown – the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington said that Baltimore and Seattle are the two “teams to watch” for Brown moving forward.

Ravens and Seahawks remain the teams to watch. https://t.co/hGDJXQnlD8 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 31, 2020

However, Seahawks insider John Clayton believes that Seattle might be out of contention for Brown. He thinks that Brown’s eight-game suspension “should end” the Seahawks’ interest in the All-Pro wide receiver.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Brown will land in Seattle or not. The free agent wide receiver has been seen working out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. If the star NFL quarterback makes a strong push for Brown to be signed – despite the suspension – the Seahawks might listen.

Seattle is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

Brown has not played in an NFL game since September 2019.