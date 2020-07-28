Seahawks QB Geno Smith Posts Cryptic Antonio Brown Message

It is no guarantee that he plays another NFL down, but Antonio Brown remains out there, signaling that he wants to play. It has been a pretty active offseason for the former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver. If he signs somewhere, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be a legitimate option.

Brown was last active early in the 2019 season for the New England Patriots. After a tumultuous offseason with the Oakland Raiders, he was picked up by Bill Belichick, and played in the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, catching a touchdown from Tom Brady. He was cut days later, after he was accused of sexual assault by a former classmate and trainer.

Some teams have reportedly kicked the tires on Brown, including the Seattle Seahawks. The star wide receiver has been spotted working out with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith. The messaging coming from Brown has been mixed though. He recently sent messages about his career being over, though few have treated that as a legitimate announcement.

Today’s Twitter activity casts more doubt about Antonio Brown really being done with football. He tweeted video of that touchdown catch for the Patriots last season, with the hashtag #AB2.0. Geno Smith quote tweeted it with the message “Coming soon!”

The Seattle Seahawks have had quite the offseason, especially in recent days. The team traded for New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams over the weekend, sending a clear sign that they believe their championship window is open. The team sent a pair of first round picks, a third rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald.

Brown would be another huge splash, though he brings plenty of question marks. One of the major concerns is the chance that Brown is immediately suspended if a team signs him. Last week, he sent an Instagram “demand” that Roger Goodell rule on the league’s investigation into him, as he believes the uncertainty is keeping him from really figuring out his next step.

@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy

Antonio Brown was arguably the best receiver in the NFL from 2013-2018 with the Steelers. He should have plenty left in the tank, but time will tell if a franchise decides that the rewards outweigh the risks in bringing in the mercurial playmaker.