2 NFL Teams Named Possible Options For WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was well on his way to the Hall of Fame before basically going off the rails in 2019. However, it sounds like the former All-Pro wide receiver will get a chance at redemption this year.

There have been plenty of rumors about where Brown might land this offseason, but nothing definitive to this point. It doesn’t really help that NFL teams can’t conduct workouts right now due to health concerns.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tried to provide some insight on where Brown could end up this year during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rapoport suggested that Houston and Seattle should be in the mix for Brown, but the fact that it’s unknown how long he’ll be suspended for makes it difficult to sign him right now.

“He’s got several teams interested I know that, we’ve talked about the Seahawks, Texans, there’s a couple of them,” Rapoport said. “I think everyone wants to know how long his suspension is going to be. It’s hard to sign him before knowing how much he’s actually going to play.”

Before the end of his interview, Rapoport said “I do believe he’s going to be in the NFL in 2020.”

Brown has totaled 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He’s a game-changing player when he’s 100 percent focused on football.

The regular season is less than two months away, so we’ll see if Brown can sign with a new team in the near future.