Betting Odds Have 1 Major Favorite For Russell Wilson Outcome

There’s plenty of speculation about where Russell Wilson will be playing in 2021, but oddsmakers seem to think he’ll ultimately be right back in Seattle.

The Seahawks are the only NFL organization Wilson has ever known. He may have some issues with how things are being run, but right now, oddsmakers don’t think he’ll actually be traded.

According to Pro Football Talk, PointsBet has installed the Seahawks as the overwhelming favorite to be Wilson’s team in 2021. Seattle’s betting line is -1250.

The five teams with the best odds can be seen below.

Seahawks -1250

Raiders +450

Cowboys +650

Saints +750

Bears +900

You can find the full list with odds for all 32 teams here.

It should be noted that in order to deal Wilson, the Seahawks would have to eat a massive amount of money, nearly $40 million. That alone might make a trade impossible.

If we had to bet right now, we’d wager on him remaining in the Pacific Northwest.