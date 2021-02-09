Betting Odds Released For Potential Russell Wilson Trade

This NFL offseason was shaping up to be a wild one even before we got whispers of some discontent from Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Wilson is reportedly getting “frustrated” with his situation with the Seahawks, namely with how he is being protected up front. Earlier today, Wilson said he would love to finish his career in Seattle, so a trade still seems unlikely.

However, with how quickly things change in the NFL, we can’t definitely say the eight-time Pro Bowler won’t get moved. If he does, Vegas is already trying to forecast where he might wind up.

The first betting odds for a Russell Wilson trade are out, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars ranked as the top four possible destinations.

The full list of odds can be seen below.

IF and it’s a big if Russell Wilson gets moved, #Washingtonfootball has the third best odds … 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ms6nSKgt4S — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 9, 2021

The 32-year-old Wilson is coming off a season where he threw for 4,212 yards, his second-highest career total, and a career-best 40 touchdowns.

Seattle finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, its best mark in six years, but fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the NFC playoffs.