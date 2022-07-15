Bobby Wagner Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Exit

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks onto the field before the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 27, 2016, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bobby Wagner was the heart and soul of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for several years, and yet, he was released prior to the start of free agency.

A few weeks after the Seahawks released Wagner, the All-Pro linebacker signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

In a recent interview, Wagner revealed that Seattle will always hold a special place in his heart. However, he can't wait to face his former team this fall.

“I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation," Wagner said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. "But still, any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have nothing left and proving them wrong.”

Wagner, 32, is confident that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank at this stage in his career.

“I think that I’m in a better position to make plays and I think I’m going to have more opportunities to do some of the things that I was doing early on in my career,” Wagner said. “So I think I’m going to surprise everybody but myself.”

Wagner finished his career in Seattle with 1,383 combined tackles, 60 passes defended, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles.

The Rams and Seahawks will meet on Dec. 4 and Jan. 8 this upcoming season.