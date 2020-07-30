Bobby Wagner Names 1 ‘Biggest’ Key For NFL Players This Season

The NFL’s 2020 season will be a season like no other, meaning players will have to be mindful of their behavior.

Major League Baseball is already facing the repercussions of players potentially ignoring the risks involved with playing sports during a pandemic. The Miami Marlins had a team-wide outbreak this past week. While we don’t know the exact cause of the outbreak, one MLB insider’s report didn’t sound good.

In the NBA, Clippers guard Lou Williams was excused to leave the Orlando bubble for a family emergency. During the absence, Williams attended a popular strip club in Atlanta. He has since been quarantined as a result.

The bottom line is players must be both responsible and accountable, more than ever, in all sports this season. Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner believes “discipline” is going to be the one major key for players in the 2020 season.

“It’s players being on top of players, understanding that it’s going to take a lot of discipline to get this done, and really being on top of everybody, and really just keep pushing that message forward,” Wagner said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re not going to be able to go and do the things that we do. You know, luckily in Seattle so there’s not really any clubs or things of that nature to go out to, but just understanding like you need to be more conscious of your surroundings, you have to really be mindful of who you trust as far as what are they doing outside of the building.”

Wagner’s right. Players will have to follow protocol and resist breaking it.

The NBA and MLB have already seen the consequences of players ignoring protocol. The NFL would be wise to monitor the progress of other professional sports leagues in coming weeks and implement what works.

The NFL’s 2020 season kicks off on Sept. 10 between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.