Breaking: Seahawks Running Back Reportedly Retiring At 27

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is reportedly retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury.

Carson, 27, was limited to four games last season by the neck issue, which required surgery. He has reportedly been working his way back to try and return to the field, but the condition won't allow him to.

"The #Seahawks have been preparing in case this was the reality, drafting Kenneth Walker at No. 41 overall and bringing back Rashaad Penny," tweeted NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "But for Carson, who has been training and working just in case, a frustrating situation to say the least."

On a positive note, the Seahawks are releasing Carson with a failed physical designation, which will enable him to receive millions of dollars in insurance benefits.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Carson played in only four games as a rookie due to an ankle injury. However, he broke out in 2018, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.

Carson followed that up with 1,230 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019. His numbers dipped to 681 yards and five scores as his workload decreased in 2020, but the Seahawks still signed him to a two-year contract before last season.

It is unfortunate to see Carson's career end like this, but his health is paramount. We wish him the best.