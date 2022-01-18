Breaking: The Seahawks Fired 2 Coaches On Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks may be keeping their head coach and general manager in place, but the team is shaking up its coaching staff.

The Seahawks announced this afternoon that defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis have been let go. Norton Jr. had been the team’s DC since 2018 and also had a prior stint with the Seahawks as linebackers coach from 2010-14.

Curtis, meanwhile, spent seven seasons in Seattle, beginning his tenure as an assistant secondary coach in 2015. In 2017, he was promoted to defensive backs coach and was later named defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times first reported on Monday that Norton Jr. and Curtis were expected to be fired.

The @Seahawks relieved Ken Norton Jr. and Andre Curtis of their duties this afternoon. https://t.co/yPjHy6VXo7 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 18, 2022

These changes come after the Seahawks posted their first losing season in a decade, finishing 7-10. Seattle was the only team in the NFC West to finish below .500.

While the Seahawks’ defense improved throughout the season after a poor start, the unit has regressed in a number of different ways during Norton Jr’s time as coordinator. You can check out Field Gulls’ comprehensive breakdown of the Norton Jr. era for more context on what led to today’s decision.

Now that we know Seattle is revamping its defensive coaching staff, we’ll have to wait and see if there will be changes on the offensive side of the ball.