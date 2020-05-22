Seahawks Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks are about to sign a veteran tailback to their roster, but it’s not Devonta Freeman. Instead, the front office is turning its attention over to a running back that rushed for over 1,000 yards last season: former San Francisco 49er and Houston Texan Carlos Hyde.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing Carlos Hyde to a deal that is worth up to $4 million. The Ohio State product spent the 2019 season with the Houston Texans, where he totaled 1,070 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Seattle waited on Freeman for a few days before pulling the trigger on Hyde. Mike Garafolo from NFL Network is reporting that Hyde also received interest from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hyde has plenty of experience in the NFC West, so he should fit right in with the Seahawks. However, the depth chart could be a little crowded once Rashaad Penny recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in December.

The #Seahawks are signing RB Carlos Hyde, sources tell @RapSheet and me. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2020

In addition to having Penny at running back, the Seahawks have established starter Chris Carson and Travis Homer.

Carson and Carlos Hyde have very similar running styles. They’re physical runners that have the chance to take it to the house at any given moment.

The only negative for Seattle’s backfield is the lack of versatility. Most of its tailbacks are strictly productive on the ground, not through the air.

We’ll find out how Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer plans to use his multitude of running backs in the fall.