CBS Says There’s 1 ‘Clear’ Landing Spot For Russell Wilson

The relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks is a bit strained, but maybe not so much (yet) that the quarterback must be dealt.

If, however, things change, there will be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring the seven-time Pro Bowler. The Las Vegas Raiders are one organization that has been mentioned as a potential destination.

In fact, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora thinks Sin City could be the ideal landing spot for Wilson. His reasoning is that head coach Jon Gruden is a big fan of Wilson’s and that the Raiders and owner Mark Davis need to make a splash.

What better way to do that than to trade for a franchise-changing QB?

“You can’t tell me that Da, vis wouldn’t be willing and able to get very creative in terms of how much draft capital he’d commit to land a quarterback of this pedigree,” La Canfora wrote. “He knows that the team has yet to come close to the heights it attained under his father’s watchful eye. He wants star power for his sparkling new football Taj Mahal, with fans perhaps able to finally pour in during the 2021 season.”

The Raiders have two quarterbacks on their roster, including incumbent starter Derek Carr. There are whispers the team might be open to trading backup Marcus Mariota.

We’re still betting on Wilson not being moved when all is said and done, though seeing him suit up for the Raiders would be an exciting possibility.