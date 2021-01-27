Chad Wheeler Just Released A Statement On Twitter

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler found himself in trouble with the law after an alleged domestic violence incident with his girlfriend.

Police arrested the former USC football star over the weekend after allegedly choking his girlfriend and nearly killing her. According to the police report, Wheeler reportedly “snapped” during a manic episode and began choking the woman when she refused to bow to him.

After remaining silent for most of the week, Wheeler issued a statement about the incident. He confirmed the domestic violence incident occurred during a manic episode.

“Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode,” Wheeler said in a statement on Twitter. “I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.”

“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help.”

Wheeler said he plans to step away from the football field to seek help.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he continued. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Seattle announced Wheeler is no longer part of the organization earlier this afternoon.