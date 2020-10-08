The Spun

Chris Carson Has NSFW Description Of Cowboys’ Dirty Tackle

Chris Carson running the football for the Seattle Seahawks.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was heavily criticized for what appeared to be a “dirty” tackle of Seahawks RB Chris Carson in Week 3. Two weeks later, Carson has finally responded to the incident.

Like most, Carson believes Hill’s tackle wasn’t a football play in the slightest. The Seahawks RB had a brutally honest reaction to the play on Thursday afternoon.

“I thought it was a bullsh**-a** play,” Carson said on Thursday.

For those who forgot about the play, Hill tackled Carson to the ground. Once Carson was on the ground, Hill appeared to gator-roll while holding onto Carson’s leg. Take a look at the play below.

Many argued Trysten Hill should’ve been suspended by the NFL for the play. But the league disagreed, issuing Hill a small fine instead. The decision hasn’t sat well with the Seattle Seahawks.

Fortunately, Chris Carson only suffered a minor knee sprain as a result of the tackle. It could’ve been much worse.

Seattle is off to a hot start to the 2020 season, thanks to ridiculous play from quarterback Russell Wilson. The San Francisco 49ers’ seemingly endless injury list has opened the door for Seattle to run away with the NFC West Division crown, thought there’s still plenty of season left to play.

As long as Wilson remains healthy, the Seahawks are in good shape to contend for the NFC Championship this season.


