Chris Carson Has NSFW Description Of Cowboys’ Dirty Tackle

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was heavily criticized for what appeared to be a “dirty” tackle of Seahawks RB Chris Carson in Week 3. Two weeks later, Carson has finally responded to the incident.

Like most, Carson believes Hill’s tackle wasn’t a football play in the slightest. The Seahawks RB had a brutally honest reaction to the play on Thursday afternoon.

“I thought it was a bullsh**-a** play,” Carson said on Thursday.

Chris Carson on Trysten Hill's gator-roll tackle: "I thought it was a bullshit-ass play." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 8, 2020

For those who forgot about the play, Hill tackled Carson to the ground. Once Carson was on the ground, Hill appeared to gator-roll while holding onto Carson’s leg. Take a look at the play below.

Why is this dude trying to rip Carson's leg off after the play?? pic.twitter.com/N4bCEWgAMF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2020

Many argued Trysten Hill should’ve been suspended by the NFL for the play. But the league disagreed, issuing Hill a small fine instead. The decision hasn’t sat well with the Seattle Seahawks.

Fortunately, Chris Carson only suffered a minor knee sprain as a result of the tackle. It could’ve been much worse.

Seattle is off to a hot start to the 2020 season, thanks to ridiculous play from quarterback Russell Wilson. The San Francisco 49ers’ seemingly endless injury list has opened the door for Seattle to run away with the NFC West Division crown, thought there’s still plenty of season left to play.

As long as Wilson remains healthy, the Seahawks are in good shape to contend for the NFC Championship this season.