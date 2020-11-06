Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for Sunday’s game against the Bills, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

It’ll be the second consecutive game that Carson will miss due to a mid-foot sprain sustained in Seattle’s overtime loss to Arizona on Oct. 25.

The 26-year-old running back has been a workhorse throughout his short career. After totaling 315 touches in 2019, Carson already amassed 88 touches in six games this year.

Unfortunately, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson will be forced to game-plan differently against a stingy Bills defense.

Seahawks declare six players out for Sunday including Chris Carson. But Jamal Adams will play. pic.twitter.com/fxEYjuTQ3s — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 6, 2020

Also on the Seahawks injury list is back-up running back Carlos Hyde. The 30-year-old is expected to miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Without Chris Carson or Hyde, Seattle will have to look elsewhere to establish a run game. Carroll and Wilson got along well without their two lead ball carriers last Sunday en route to a 37-27 win over the 49ers. Rookie DeeJay Dallas led the team with 18 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 17 yards.

Dallas, who the Seattle Seahawks drafted in the fourth round out of Miami, provides a unique look out of the backfield. In his 2019 season, he scored 10 total touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry and 10 yards per reception.

Dallas will be facing a tough Buffalo defense on Sunday, but the Bills have been susceptible to the run in 2020. With Wilson under center, the Buffalo’s defense may have to focus on the dual-threat quarterback, allowing Dallas an opportunity to shine.

In a tough NFC West, every game counts, so the Seahawks will want to pick up a win in whatever way possible this weekend.

Seattle (6-1) kicks off against Buffalo (6-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

[Bob Condotta]