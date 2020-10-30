Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Offers Update On RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks lost a key part of their offense on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals. Power running back Chris Carson left the game with a mid-foot sprain that would seemingly sideline him for some time. Seattle lost the game against Arizona in overtime, 37-34.

But in a Friday afternoon press conference, head coach Pete Carroll issued a mysterious statement concerning his lead ball carrier.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Carroll claimed that the Seahawks will go “all the way to gametime” before making a decision about their running backs.

Seattle’s coach specifically referenced Carson, Travis Homer and Carlos Hyde as key parts of the gameplan in the press conference.

Currently listed as questionable on Seattle’s Friday injury report, Chris Carson is likely to be limited if he’s able to play on Sunday. Homer and Hyde are also on the injury report, with Homer listed as questionable, and Hyde doubtful heading into Sunday. DeeJay Dallas is the only truly healthy back on the roster this week.

Carson’s absence could spell some trouble for the Seahawks. The running back operates as a workhorse, with 66 carries and 22 receptions in 2020. He’s turned those 88 touches into 470 total yards and six touchdowns.

Even still, Russell Wilson has dominated the first half of the new NFL season. Seattle should still expect to move the ball efficiently, even against a stingy 49ers defense.

While, it’s unlikely that Carroll will reveal his gameplan much before the first snap, the upcoming matchup against San Francisco is among Seattle’s most important games yet. In a crowded NFC West, every division contest is vital.

The Seahawks (5-1) play the 49ers (4-3) at 4:25 p.m ET in Seattle.

