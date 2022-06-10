Chris Carson Issues Update On NFL Career Amid Retirement Speculation

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed most of the 2021 season due to a neck injury. He had to undergo fusion surgery in December to correct this issue.

When speaking about Carson this week, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it seem like the end is near for the former seventh-round pick's career.

"It's just hard on him. Our guys love this game that they grow up playing and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it's hard. It's difficult and it's real," Carroll said, via ESPN. "We're going to love him through it and help him as much as possible if that's the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It's inevitable. It's coming. But it's always too soon. We're trying to fight that off and he knows that. He's battling. He's doing everything he can and he wants to compete all the way until the last word, and so he's going for it."

Carson, meanwhile, revealed in an interview with Heavy that he still plans on playing football.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson told Jonathan Adams. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.”

Carson has not provided a timeline for his return to the field, but he definitely sounds committed to the game.

When healthy, Carson is a really productive running back. Over the past five seasons, he has 3,502 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Hopefully, we'll see Carson back on the field at some point this year.