Chris Simms Names The NFL’s Second-Best Quarterback

For the past few weeks, NFL analyst Chris Simms has been counting down the Top 40 quarterbacks in the league. Today his list reached the end as he revealed the first- and second-best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

Coming in as the second-best quarterback is Seattle Seahawks starter Russell Wilson. In 2019, Wilson had yet another career-year. He won 11 games – the most since 2014 – while completing 66.1-percent of his passes for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns. Wilson did all of that while throwing a career-low five interceptions.

In the playoffs, Wilson led the Seahawks to their first postseason win since 2016 thanks to a nail-biting 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson went 18-of-30 for 325 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s first road playoff win since 2015. But they were knocked out by the Green Bay Packers the following week despite Wilson posting similar numbers.

Chris Simms’ pick of Russell Wilson as the second-best quarterback leaves Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 quarterback in his ranking. It’s well-deserved as Mahomes has put up staggering numbers in his two years as a starter.

So there you have it: Chris Simms’ full quarterback ranking. As you can see, the list isn’t without a fair bit of controversy.

For starters, he has Ryan Tannehill at 11th, ranked ahead of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray. The icing on the cake might be Cam Newton at tenth, despite him not even having a team right now.

Simms’ list may be complete, but the controversy won’t be going away for a long while.

Congrats to Mahomes and Wilson though. Their spots were very well-deserved.