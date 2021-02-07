Ciara Reacts To Russell Wilson Winning NFL Man Of The Year

As Aaron Rodgers walked away with a third MVP award and Alex Smith deservedly won Comeback Player of the Year, Russell Wilson may have won the most important award at the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday night.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was named Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2020 for his work off the field this season. Wilson, and his wife Ciara, focused their charitable efforts toward fighting food insecurity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrity couple donated to related organizations through the year, including a generous $1 million to Feed America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country.

Wilson also became an outspoken leader in the social justice movement that rose to the forefront of national discourse this past summer. He partnered with the “I AM A VOTER” campaign to bolster voter registration for the 2020 election and worked with Ciara to display “Black Lives Matter” messages on billboards and digital message board throughout the country.

After being nominated previously for the award in 2014, Wilson was more than deserving of the high honor this season. Ciara clearly agreed with this year’s recipient and wrote a message to her husband on Sunday morning.

“So proud of you ⁦@DangeRussWilson⁩! Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children,& the Man you are to our family. I love you so much! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD! You really are That Man!” Ciara penned to her husband on Instagram.

The Seahawks quarterback has used his platform constantly since he arrived into the league in 2014. Amidst all of his accomplishments on the field, Wilson will likely be remembered for his actions away from football when his career comes to a close.

Congratulations to the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, Russell Wilson.